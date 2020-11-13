The secretary general of the African National Congress, the country's ruling party, has handed himself in and faced court during a preliminary hearing on corruption charges, media said

Ace Magashule, the ex-prime minister of the Free State province, was granted a 200,000 rand bail ($12,800) by a court in the city of Bloemfontein, according to Eyewitness news website.

He is one of eight people arrested on suspicion of being involved in a sprawling corruption case surrounding a construction company that paid kickbacks to politicians to secure a multimillion Dollar contract to replace asbestos roofing on low-cost houses.

Magashule is a close ally of the African National Congress's leader and the country's sitting president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and is seen as a presidential candidate in waiting.