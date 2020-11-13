UrduPoint.com
Senior Official Of South Africa's Ruling Party Detained On Graft Charges

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 04:15 PM

Senior Official of South Africa's Ruling Party Detained on Graft Charges

The secretary general of the African National Congress, the country's ruling party, has handed himself in and faced court during a preliminary hearing on corruption charges, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) The secretary general of the African National Congress, the country's ruling party, has handed himself in and faced court during a preliminary hearing on corruption charges, media said.

Ace Magashule, the ex-prime minister of the Free State province, was granted a 200,000 rand bail ($12,800) by a court in the city of Bloemfontein, according to Eyewitness news website.

He is one of eight people arrested on suspicion of being involved in a sprawling corruption case surrounding a construction company that paid kickbacks to politicians to secure a multimillion Dollar contract to replace asbestos roofing on low-cost houses.

Magashule is a close ally of the African National Congress's leader and the country's sitting president, Cyril Ramaphosa, and is seen as a presidential candidate in waiting.

