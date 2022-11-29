Senior Official Says US Working to Ensure European Energy Supply for Winter, Beyond

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The United States will work with France and other European partners to ensure the continent has adequate energy supplies this winter and beyond, a senior Biden administration official said.

"We will continue to work with France and Europe to ensure sufficient (energy) supplies will be available not just for this winter, but beyond," the senior administration official said on Monday, ahead of a state visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House later this week.

Russian energy supplies to Europe have dropped amid sanctions and other measures taken in response to the special military operation in Ukraine. The US has since attempted to increase its export of energy to the continent to avoid supply shortages this winter, when demand for heating increases.