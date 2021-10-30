UrduPoint.com

Senior Officials Of Brazilian Health Regulator Face Threats Over Vaccination Of Children

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 04:10 AM

Senior Officials of Brazilian Health Regulator Face Threats Over Vaccination of Children

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The senior management of the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency, Anvisa, has received death threats over the possible approval of COVID-19 vaccination for children, the agency said.

"Five Anvisa directors received on Thursday, at 8.

31 (11:31 GMT), emails containing death threats in case of regulatory approval of vaccines for children aged five to 11," the agency said.

Anvisa has informed the police and the prosecutor's office so that appropriate measures can be taken.

The death threats came several days after the agency had announced it was in talks with Pfizer about the possibility of administering the vaccine to children.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About ..

US Aviation Agency to Warns Pilots, Airlines About Possible 5G Interference - Re ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboa ..

Pakistan v Afghanistan Twenty20 World Cup scoreboard

3 hours ago
 Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing ..

Series of contacts started to normalize prevailing situation through dialogue: T ..

3 hours ago
 New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces ..

New York Attorney General Letitia James Announces Run for Governor - Statement

3 hours ago
 US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden ..

US Congress braces for frantic year end with Biden agenda at stake

4 hours ago
 Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines d ..

Biden tells Macron US was 'clumsy' in submarines deal

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.