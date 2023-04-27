(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Head of Ukrainian President's Office Andriy Yermak said on Thursday that he, together with Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, held another telephone conversation with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley.

"As part of the ongoing dialogue with allies, together with Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, had a phone conversation with Jake Sullivan, NSA to US President Joe Biden, and CJCS Gen.

Mark Milley," Yermak said on Twitter.

The Ukrainian side noted the importance of arms supplies to Ukraine by the US, Yermak added.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.