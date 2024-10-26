Senior Pakistani Diplomat Participates In Oath-taking Ceremony Of Community Body's Leaders
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 02:50 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Pakistan's Consul General in New York, Aamer Ahmed Atozai, Friday lauded the positive role the Pakistani-American Community of Long Island (PACOLI) is playing in fostering unity and collaboration within the community members.
Speaking at an oath-taking ceremony of PACOLI's newly-elected President and Senior Vice President, he highlighted the organization's various community initiatives, including food drives, soup kitchens, voter registration efforts, and other charitable activities, which have been instrumental in building bridges and developing trust.
“The work that PACOLI is doing is commendable. By promoting goodwill and understanding through community outreach, they are helping to strengthen the bonds not only within the Pakistani-American community but also with other communities,” Consul General Atozai said.
“I am confident that under the new leadership, the partnership between PACOLI and the Consulate will continue to grow, further enhancing our collective efforts for the betterment of the community,” he added.
Taking the oath were: Humayoun Shabbir (president) and Atiq Qadri (senior vice president).
