Senior Palestinian Official Erekat Dies Aged 65 After Fighting COVID-19 - Family
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 03:31 PM
RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Dr. Saeb Erekat, who was in a critical condition due to COVID-19, died on Tuesday, members of Erekat's inner circle confirmed to Sputnik.
The Fatah movement has also confirmed this information.
The official contracted the infection in mid-October. Erekat's condition had subsequently deteriorated and he was taken to the Jesrusalem-based Hadassah medical center.
The politician's treatement had been also complicated because of a previous lung transplant surgery.