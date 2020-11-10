Senior Palestinian Official Erekat Dies Aged 65 After Fighting COVID-19 - Family

Secretary-General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Dr. Saeb Erekat, who was in a critical condition due to COVID-19, died on Tuesday, members of Erekat's inner circle confirmed to Sputnik

The Fatah movement has also confirmed this information.

The official contracted the infection in mid-October. Erekat's condition had subsequently deteriorated and he was taken to the Jesrusalem-based Hadassah medical center.

The politician's treatement had been also complicated because of a previous lung transplant surgery.