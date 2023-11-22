Senior Palestinian official says welcomes Israel-Hamas truce deal

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday welcomed a humanitarian truce agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, a senior Palestinian official said.

"President Mahmud Abbas and the leadership welcome the humanitarian truce agreement, value the Qatari-Egyptian effort made and reaffirm the call for a comprehensive cessation of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and the entry of humanitarian aid," senior official Hussein al-Sheikh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.