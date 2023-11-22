Open Menu

Senior Palestinian Official Says Welcomes Israel-Hamas Truce Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Palestinian Authority on Wednesday welcomed a humanitarian truce agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, a senior Palestinian official said.

"President Mahmud Abbas and the leadership welcome the humanitarian truce agreement, value the Qatari-Egyptian effort made and reaffirm the call for a comprehensive cessation of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and the entry of humanitarian aid," senior official Hussein al-Sheikh wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

