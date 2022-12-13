Senior Pentagon Official Says US to Continue Reviewing Its Presence in Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) The United States will continue to review its presence in Ukraine and that of its embassy in the capital Kiev, a senior Defense Department official said on Monday.

"We'll continue to review our presence in the country as security conditions evolve, but I don't have any announcements to make or numbers to provide, again for OpSec (operational security) and force protection reasons," the official said during a press conference.

The comment came after media reported that the Biden administration has been considering sending a small military force to assist in weapon-monitoring in Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, US President Joe Biden said the Defense Department is only sending material to support Ukraine and is not deploying troops to the country.