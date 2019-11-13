(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ann K. Hofer, the chair of the Philippine House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee, on Wednesday said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin pays a visit to the Philippines, it could mark "a truly historic" milestone of the bilateral relations between the two states

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) Ann K. Hofer, the chair of the Philippine House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs Committee, on Wednesday said that if Russian President Vladimir Putin pays a visit to the Philippines , it could mark "a truly historic" milestone of the bilateral relations between the two states.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte extended an invitation to the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, to visit the Philippines during his visit to Russia last month.

"This will be a truly historic visit. On our part, we can see this as another important milestone on our road to building deeper relations, and my committee is prepared to lay the groundwork for President Putin to address a joint session of the Congress of the Philippines," Hofer said.

Hofer is currently on a visit to Moscow and has already held talks with representatives of the Russian parliament's lower and upper chambers.

�"On behalf of my committee, I would like to invite your delegation to visit my country. We look forward to welcoming you in the Philippines to continue our discussion and exchanges," Hofer said at a meeting with the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee.

The Philippines and Russia established diplomatic relations in 1976. Over the past several years, the Philippine and Russian leaders have held a number of talks on the sidelines of international events, such as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Lima in November 2016, the Belt and Road Initiative forum in Beijing in May 2017 and the APEC forum in Da Nang in November 2017.