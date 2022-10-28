Senior Philippine Official Sentenced to 23 Years for Weapons Possession - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Tirso Alcantara, a top-tier leader of the Communist Party of the Philippines, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for possession of weapons and explosives, Philippine media reported on Friday.

Alcantara, also known as Ka Bart and Ka Nissan, was arrested on January 4, 2011, and has attempted an escape, which left him with an injury, Philippine news website Inquirer reported, citing the Department of Justice.

A court sentenced Alcantara to a minimum prison term of 11 years and four months to a maximum of 16 years and five months and a fine of 50,000 Philippine pesos ($862) for illegal possession of explosives, and a minimum of five years and four months to a maximum of seven years and four months and a fine of 30,000 Philippine pesos for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, the newspaper said.

Alcantara was also among the Communist rebel leaders who were declared terrorists by the Anti-Terrorism Council last year, the report said.

At the same time, a court in the Philippines recently rejected a government petition calling for the Communist Party and its armed wing, the New People's Army, to be declared a terrorist organization.