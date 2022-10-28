UrduPoint.com

Senior Philippine Official Sentenced To 23 Years For Weapons Possession - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published October 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Senior Philippine Official Sentenced to 23 Years for Weapons Possession - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2022) Tirso Alcantara, a top-tier leader of the Communist Party of the Philippines, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for possession of weapons and explosives, Philippine media reported on Friday.

Alcantara, also known as Ka Bart and Ka Nissan, was arrested on January 4, 2011, and has attempted an escape, which left him with an injury, Philippine news website Inquirer reported, citing the Department of Justice.

A court sentenced Alcantara to a minimum prison term of 11 years and four months to a maximum of 16 years and five months and a fine of 50,000 Philippine pesos ($862) for illegal possession of explosives, and a minimum of five years and four months to a maximum of seven years and four months and a fine of 30,000 Philippine pesos for illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, the newspaper said.

Alcantara was also among the Communist rebel leaders who were declared terrorists by the Anti-Terrorism Council last year, the report said.

At the same time, a court in the Philippines recently rejected a government petition calling for the Communist Party and its armed wing, the New People's Army, to be declared a terrorist organization.

Related Topics

Terrorist Army Fine Same Philippines January Media Government Nissan Court

Recent Stories

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

MPA Khurram Sohail Laghari leaves PTI

16 minutes ago
 "We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz respon ..

"We may not have real Mr. Bean," PM Shehbaz responds to Zimbabwean President ove ..

50 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 26 Australia Vs. England

1 hour ago
 PTI is all set to start long march against federal ..

PTI is all set to start long march against federal coalition govt today

2 hours ago
 US announces additional $30m to support for flood ..

US announces additional $30m to support for flood victims in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.