Senior Polish Diplomat Believes Belarusian Journalist Protasevich Maltreated in Prison

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Roman Protasevich, a co-founder of a Telegram channel that directed protests in Belarus, was beaten up in a prison after his detention during a stopover of the Ryanair plane in Belarus, Polish deputy foreign minister Pawel Jablonski made the allegation on Tuesday.

The statement came after state-owned Belarus 1 tv channel showed Protasevich in a video footage on Monday while making a confession in a criminal case related to the organization of last year's riots in Belarus. The journalist said that he had no health issues and security officers treated him in accordance with law.

"The footage shows that violence was used against him, you can see signs of beatings. It can be seen that his human rights were violated," Jablonski told the Polskie Radio broadcaster.

The official added that the Polish Foreign Ministry established contact with the relatives of the opposition journalist, who are allegedly unaware of his state of health.

The Ryanair plane, with Protasevich aboard, made an emergency landing in the Belarusian capital on Sunday over an alleged bomb threat, which later turned out to be false. He was detained during the stopover at the Minsk airport and may face up to 15 years in prison if tried and found guilty.

The incident has sparked a strong backlash from Western countries that are now preparing a joint response that may include the closure of Belarusian airspace, along with new sanctions against Minsk.

The Belarusian Transport Ministry maintains that the transcript of negotiations between Belarusian air traffic controllers and Ryanair pilots shows there was no pressure on the crew to decide on the emergency landing.