Senior Polish Official Says Attack On Ukraine Less Likely Than 48 Hours Ago

Published February 16, 2022

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the Polish deputy prime minister in charge of national security, said on Wednesday that a Russian attack on Ukraine was now less likely than even two days ago

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the Polish deputy prime minister in charge of national security, said on Wednesday that a Russian attack on Ukraine was now less likely than even two days ago.

He claimed that Russia was still trying to destabilize Ukraine, after it announced that some of Russian troops were withdrawing from their shared border, "but it does not mean that everything is leading up to a military aggression.

"

"There are more reasons now than 48 hours ago to think that this will not happen, that there will be no military aggression," Kaczynski told the national Polish Radio station.

The leader of the ruling Law and Justice party said that the situation remained open. He said Ukraine was hurting economically because fears of what Western media refer to as an invasion triggered capital flight.

