UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Republicans In Congress Oppose Permanent Military Role In Protecting US Capitol

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 08:09 PM

Senior Republicans in Congress Oppose Permanent Military Role in Protecting US Capitol

A proposed quick reaction force for the US Capitol building consisting of soldiers from the Washington, DC National Guard drew opposition from top Republicans on military oversight committees in both houses of Congress, Senator Jim Inhofe and Congressman Mike Rogers announced on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) A proposed quick reaction force for the US Capitol building consisting of soldiers from the Washington, DC National Guard drew opposition from top Republicans on military oversight committees in both houses of Congress, Senator Jim Inhofe and Congressman Mike Rogers announced on Wednesday.

"The National Guard went above and beyond to protect the Capitol since January 6, but it's time they return home and focus on their core mission. Security of the Capitol Complex must remain the responsibility of Federal civilian law enforcement," Inhofe and Rogers said in a press release.

The DC National Guard played a key role in regaining control of the Capitol after the complex was occupied on January 6 by violent supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

The melee prompted some lawmakers to propose a permanent security role for the National Guard to protect the Capitol.

However, Inhofe and Rogers said any rapid reaction force must consist entirely of civilians.

"A civilian force would improve the range of law enforcement capabilities, streamline operations beyond the Capitol, and would likely cost much less than tapping the National Guard for this purpose," the lawmakers said.

A task force that examined the January 6 also recommended the creation of a civilian - as opposed to military - rapid reaction force for the Capitol, the release said.

Inhofe and Rogers are the ranking Republicans on the Senate and House Armed Services Committees, respectively.

Related Topics

Senate Washington Trump January Congress From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

American baseball coach to train Pakistani players ..

29 seconds ago

Cancelling the Olympics? Huge consequences and a f ..

30 seconds ago

Some elements engaged in hatching conspiracies aga ..

32 seconds ago

Finland confident of Pukki recovery for Euros

33 seconds ago

Nigeria announce Mexico date in Los Angeles

35 seconds ago

2608 coronavirus patients recovered in Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.