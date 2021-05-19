Senior Republicans in Congress Oppose Permanent Military Role in Protecting US Capitol

A proposed quick reaction force for the US Capitol building consisting of soldiers from the Washington, DC National Guard drew opposition from top Republicans on military oversight committees in both houses of Congress, Senator Jim Inhofe and Congressman Mike Rogers announced on Wednesday

"The National Guard went above and beyond to protect the Capitol since January 6, but it's time they return home and focus on their core mission. Security of the Capitol Complex must remain the responsibility of Federal civilian law enforcement," Inhofe and Rogers said in a press release.

The DC National Guard played a key role in regaining control of the Capitol after the complex was occupied on January 6 by violent supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

The melee prompted some lawmakers to propose a permanent security role for the National Guard to protect the Capitol.

However, Inhofe and Rogers said any rapid reaction force must consist entirely of civilians.

"A civilian force would improve the range of law enforcement capabilities, streamline operations beyond the Capitol, and would likely cost much less than tapping the National Guard for this purpose," the lawmakers said.

A task force that examined the January 6 also recommended the creation of a civilian - as opposed to military - rapid reaction force for the Capitol, the release said.

Inhofe and Rogers are the ranking Republicans on the Senate and House Armed Services Committees, respectively.