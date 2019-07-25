UrduPoint.com
Senior Russia Lawmaker Calls On Zelenskyy To Explain His Stand On Russian Tanker Detention

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should declare his stand on the situation with Ukrainian Security Service (SBU)'s detention of Russian tanker NEYMA, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should declare his stand on the situation with Ukrainian Security Service (SBU)'s detention of Russian tanker NEYMA, Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the Russian upper house's foreign affairs committee, said on Thursday.

The SBU said earlier in the day that it had detained NEYMA in Odessa region, claiming that it allegedly blocked the passage of Ukrainian vessels during the Kerch Strait incident in November.

"The situation should be urgently clarified.

Zelenskyy's position should be immediately explained. The moment of truth has come," Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

The lawmaker also said that two options were possible. According to him, either the SBU acts with Zelenskyy's permission, which means that the president de facto continues the policy of his predecessor Petro Poroshenko, which is bad for Ukraine and its relations with Russia, or the SBU acts upon its own initiative, which means that Zelenskyy is "just a tool in the hands of Ukrainian law enforcers."

