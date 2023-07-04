Senior Russian, Brazilian Diplomats Discuss Ukraine - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and the Brazilian Foreign Ministry's Secretary of Asia and Pacific Eduardo Saboia discussed the Ukrainian conflict at a meeting in Moscow on Monday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"In the spirit of relations of strategic partnership and cooperation between Russia and Brazil, (the sides) discussed the conflict in Ukraine," the ministry said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 in response to calls by the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection from Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine, and to completely liberate Donbas. Western nations have imposed numerous sanctions on Russia and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.