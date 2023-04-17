UrduPoint.com

Senior Russian, Chinese Diplomats Discuss Extending Cooperation, NATO - Moscow

Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko met with his Chinese counterpart, Deng Li, in Beijing on Monday to discuss the situation in Europe and NATO, as well as issues pertaining to the expansion of Russia-China relations, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"A thorough and confidential exchange of views took place on the current situation in Europe, including the two countries' relations with the European Union, and on NATO's activities and military development against the backdrop of ongoing geopolitical transformation. Items of mutual interest on the international and regional agenda were also discussed," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia and China remain committed to extending cooperation, viewing it as "a factor of regional and international stability amid global turbulence and attempts by the United States and its allies to exert political and economic influence" on both countries and impose illegal unilateral sanctions, the statement read.

On Sunday, Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu met with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in Moscow. From March 20-22, Chinese President Xi Jinping paid a state visit to Russia and met with the Russian president. Putin and Xi both described the meeting as successful and issued statements pledging to expand bilateral cooperation.

