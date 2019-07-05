UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Russian, Chinese Diplomats Discuss Regional Crises - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:24 PM

Senior Russian, Chinese Diplomats Discuss Regional Crises - Foreign Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Chen Xiaodong have exchanged opinions on a range of regional problems, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Chen Xiaodong have exchanged opinions on a range of regional problems, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The meeting was held on Thursday in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia ahead of BRICS consultations at the level of special envoys for the middle East and North Africa.

"As part of the confidential 'coordination of positions,' [the parties] thoroughly discussed the regional agenda, focusing on the developments in Syria, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, the Persian Gulf as well as prospects for Israeli-Palestinian settlement on the well-known international legal basis," the ministry said in the statement.

Russia and China are actively developing cooperation on key international issues, both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Related Topics

Africa Syria Russia China Yemen Brasilia Sudan Libya Middle East

Recent Stories

MNA Ramesh Kumar meets IGP Sindh

1 minute ago

Power supply to remain suspended from Rangur feede ..

1 minute ago

Gallup starts study about challenges facing Sialko ..

1 minute ago

Every possible measure being taken for removal of ..

1 minute ago

AJK Prime Minister for concerted joint efforts by ..

6 minutes ago

Hajj operation begins, first flight leaves from Ba ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.