Senior Russian, Chinese Diplomats Discuss Regional Crises - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Chen Xiaodong have exchanged opinions on a range of regional problems, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The meeting was held on Thursday in the Brazilian capital of Brasilia ahead of BRICS consultations at the level of special envoys for the middle East and North Africa.

"As part of the confidential 'coordination of positions,' [the parties] thoroughly discussed the regional agenda, focusing on the developments in Syria, Libya, Sudan, Yemen, the Persian Gulf as well as prospects for Israeli-Palestinian settlement on the well-known international legal basis," the ministry said in the statement.

Russia and China are actively developing cooperation on key international issues, both in bilateral and multilateral formats.