Senior Russian Diplomat, Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Discuss Cooperation in Africa

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Belarusian Ambassador to Russia Dmitry Krutoy discussed the cooperation of the two countries in Africa, Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"During the discussion, the officials had an extensive exchange of opinions on relevant issues regarding further strengthening of the Russian-Belarusian comprehensive cooperation in Africa," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting took place at the request of the ambassador, according to the Russian ministry.

Relations between Russia and African countries have been actively developing in recent years. In February, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov went on a tour to friendly African countries in preparation for the second Russia-Africa summit in 2023, with Russia seeking closer economic and political ties with the countries from the continent.