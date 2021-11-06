UrduPoint.com

Senior Russian Diplomat Calls Adoption Of US-Russia Draft On ICT In UNGA 'Serious Victory'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 06th November 2021 | 11:10 AM

Senior Russian Diplomat Calls Adoption of US-Russia Draft on ICT in UNGA 'Serious Victory'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2021) Russia considers the adoption of its joint with the United States draft resolution on the peaceful use of information and communications technology (ICT) in the First Committee of the UN General Assembly as a "serious victory," Russian Representative in the UN General Assembly First Committee Andrey Belousov told reporters.

"We believe the adoption of a resolution on the security of information and communications technology was a serious victory. We were able to convince our American partners to combine efforts on this track and submit a joint resolution from Russia and the United States," Belousov said.

Belousov pointed out that this year, four out the five documents submitted by Russia in the First Committee were adopted.

However, the diplomat noted that Russia's draft on Secretary-General's Mechanism for Investigation of Alleged Use of Chemical and Biological Weapons was not supported at the committee this year.

According to Belousov, a number of countries were pressured by the United States to not vote in favor of the document.

"Our opponents, led by the United States, were engaged in a strong campaign to discredit our document. We heard from many delegations that our opponents were putting unprecedented pressure on developing countries to prevent the adoption of our draft," Belousov said.

On Wednesday,  the UN General Assembly First Committee adopted a Russia-US draft stressing that it is in the interests of all member states to promote the use of information and communication technologies for peaceful purposes.

The adopted draft also recognizes that a number of countries develop technology capabilities for military purposes and the use of them in conflicts is becoming more likely.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Technology United Nations Russia Vote United States All From

Recent Stories

Sharjah International Book Fair hosts panel discus ..

Sharjah International Book Fair hosts panel discussion titled â€˜Create the Thri ..

12 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th November 2021

3 hours ago
 40th Sharjah International Book Fairâ€™s platform ..

40th Sharjah International Book Fairâ€™s platform engages largest number of publ ..

11 hours ago
 Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, ..

Nine Ethiopian Opposition Factions Form Alliance, Say Want to Bring Down Governm ..

11 hours ago
 Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sha ..

Former Lahore High Court Chief Justice Khawaja Sharif passed away

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.