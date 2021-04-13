UrduPoint.com
Senior Russian Diplomat Calls On US To Stay Away From Crimea

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 02:00 PM

Senior Russian Diplomat Calls on US to Stay Away From Crimea

The US should stay away from Russia and Crimea, as there is a very high risk of incidents, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday in light of the reported US navy deployment to the Black Sea next week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The US should stay away from Russia and Crimea, as there is a very high risk of incidents, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday in light of the reported US navy deployment to the Black Sea next week.

"[The US] should understand that the risk of incidents is very high. We saw something similar in a completely different water area earlier this year. We warn the US that it better stays away from Crimea, from our Black Sea coast. This is for their own good," Ryabkov told reporters.

The senior diplomat stressed that the presence of the US warships thousands of miles from their navy bases was an element of certain geopolitics.

This past Friday, a Turkish Foreign Ministry source told Sputnik that Washington had notified Ankara about two of its destroyers that would pass through the Bosphorus to the Black Sea from April 14-15 and return from May 4-5. Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on the same day that the United States was routinely operating and conducting operations in the Black Sea and throughout the European Command area of responsibility.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko has told Sputnik that the increased activity of NATO in the Black Sea complicated the security situation in the region.

