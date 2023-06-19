Senior Russian Diplomat Discusses Cooperation With UAE Ambassador - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has met with UAE Ambassador Mohammed Al Jaber in Moscow to discuss further development of the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

"The conversation discussed topical issues related to the further build-up of the multifaceted Russia-UAE cooperation, including in the wake of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to St. Petersburg on June 15," the ministry said in a statement.

The president of the United Arab Emirates visited Russia last week to participate in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), which took place from June 14-17. The SPIEF has been a major economic event in Russia every year since 1997. It has grown into one of the world's leading platforms for discussing key issues of the global economy. In 2023, the SPIEF was held under the motto "Sovereign development is the foundation of a just world. Let us join forces for future generations."