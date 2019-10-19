Senior Russian Diplomat Discusses Situation in Syria With Opposition Ex-Leader - Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the military, political and humanitarian situation in Syria with the former leader of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, Ahmad Moaz Khatib, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov discussed the military, political and humanitarian situation in Syria with the former leader of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces, Ahmad Moaz Khatib, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

The negotiations were held in the Qatari capital of Doha on Friday.

"During the conversation, the parties thoroughly exchanged opinions on the current military, political and humanitarian situation in Syria and around it with a focus on the tasks of political settlement of the Syrian crisis in line with the Resolution 2254 of the UN Security Council, aimed at ensuring unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria," the ministry said in a statement.

The situation in Syria - particularly, in the northern part of the country - sharply escalated in October after Turkey had launched a military operation against the Kurdish units in the area. At the same time, the intra-Syrian political settlement reached a breakthrough this fall, with the parties having agreed to establish the Constitutional Committee that will convene for the first time in Geneva in late October.