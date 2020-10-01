Senior Russian Diplomat, German Ambassador Discuss Coming OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and German Ambassador to Moscow Geza Andreas von Geyr discussed on Wednesday the situation in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in terms of preparing for the upcoming Ministerial Council meeting scheduled for December, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"[The sides] discussed the situation in the OSCE in terms of the preparation of the upcoming meeting of the Ministerial Council. Certain issues of Russia-EU relations and the situation in various regions of the world were also touched upon," the statement read.

The meeting is expected to take place on December 3-4 in the Albanian capital of Tirana.

The current OSCE chairmanship was taken over from Slovakia by Albania on January 1.

The Ministerial Council is the organization's most important annual event, gathering together the ministers of foreign affairs of the OSCE's participating countries and 11 partner states from the Mediterranean and Asia. The organization works on a wide range of issues from ensuring security and peace to developing economic and environmental cooperation.