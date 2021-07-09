Senior Russian Diplomat Hopes New Constitutional Basis Will Help Libyans Hold Elections

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Moscow is concerned over the fact that Libya has so far failed to form a constitutional basis for national elections on December 24, but hopes that the new deadline for the approval of the new legislative framework would help the country hold the vote on time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told Sputnik.

"Recently, [Libya's] High National Election Commission announced a new deadline for the approval of the constitutional base ” August 1 of this year. We hope that in the remaining time everyone on whom the successful implementation of this task depends, namely, the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, parliament members and members of the High Council of State, will act responsibly for the fate of their country and will do everything necessary to ensure that the elections are held in accordance with the roadmap for conflict resolution," Vershinin said.

Libya, which has been engulfed in instability and civil conflicts since the overthrow of long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, is set to hold both the presidential and parliamentary elections on December 24.