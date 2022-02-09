Senior Russian Diplomat, Indian Ambassador to Moscow Discuss Afghanistan - Ministry

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed with India's Ambassador to Moscow, Pavan Kapoor, a range of issues including the situation in Afghanistan among others, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed with India's Ambassador to Moscow, Pavan Kapoor, a range of issues including the situation in Afghanistan among others, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The parties discussed several regional issues, including Afghanistan, and discussed prospects for increasing bilateral cooperation, including through international organizations," the ministry said in a statement.

In particular, the diplomats confirmed "mutual interest" in further cooperation within the United Nations, the statement read.