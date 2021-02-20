UrduPoint.com
Senior Russian Diplomat, Lebanese Ambassador Discuss Syrian Settlement - Foreign Ministry

Sat 20th February 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Special Envoy for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and Lebanese Ambassador to Russia Chawki Bou Nassar have discussed the situation in Lebanon and the settlement of the Syrian conflict, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting was held on Friday at the initiative of Lebanon.

"During the conversation, the parties discussed the developments in Lebanon as well as prospects for the  Syrian reconciliation in the context of the 15th Astana-format international meeting that took place in Sochi on February 16-17," the ministry said in a statement on late Friday.

Bogdanov reaffirmed Russia's support for the Lebanese sovereignty and territorial integrity, pointing out the importance of solving the national problems by the Lebanese themselves, without any foreign interference, also via forming the government as soon as possible.

The diplomats also discussed the ways to further boost the friendly relations between the two nations.

