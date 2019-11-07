Senior Russian Diplomat, Lebanese Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Ties, Crisis in Lebanon

(@imziishan)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Representative for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov on Thursday discussed with Lebanese Ambassador to Russia Chawki Bou Nassar the development of Russian-Lebanese relations, as well as the situation in the Middle Eastern nation and in the region as a whole, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov on Thursday discussed with Lebanese Ambassador to Russia Chawki Bou Nassar the development of Russian-Lebanese relations, as well as the situation in the Middle Eastern nation and in the region as a whole, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the discussion, a detailed exchange of views took place about the current situation in Lebanon and in the Middle East in general. The Russian side reaffirmed its position of support of the unity, sovereignty and independence of the friendly Lebanese Republic, and the fact that Lebanese themselves need to resolve all issues on their national agenda under the constitution and inclusive dialogue. The unacceptability of all forms of foreign interference in Lebanese affairs was emphasized," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting with Bogdanov was requested by the Lebanese side, it noted.

"They also analyzed the main issues of bilateral Russian-Lebanese relations in the context of the further comprehensive development," the ministry added.

Mass anti-government demonstrations began across Lebanon on October 17, as about half of the country's population took to the streets. In the first two days, the center of Beirut saw riots with clashes between protesters and the police. The government called on the army and security forces to not use force and ensure the safety of peaceful demonstrators. In the 13 days since the demonstrations started, hundreds of thousands of people have participated in the protests, with the demonstrators blocking almost all of the country's major highways. Banks and educational institutions across Lebanon remained closed all this time.