UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Russian Diplomat Mikhail Bogdanov Talks Syria With Opposition Leader Qadri Jamil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Senior Russian Diplomat Mikhail Bogdanov Talks Syria With Opposition Leader Qadri Jamil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Monday discussed the current situation in Syria with a Syrian opposition leader, Qadri Jamil, the Russian ministry said.

"They discussed the current situation in Syria and in the wider region, focusing on the work of the Constitutional Committee," the statement read.

Jamil, a leader of the Popular Front for Change and Liberation and head of the Moscow Platform, came to the Russian capital and was welcomed to the ministry at his request.

The UN-backed Syrian Constitutional Committee was launched last October to rewrite the constitution. It is made up of three sets of appointees picked by the Syrian government, opposition groups and the United Nations.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Moscow Russia October Government Opposition

Recent Stories

President of Egypt awards Dr. Sultan Al Remeithi M ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prince Guillaume of Lux ..

31 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives organisers of Zayed Cha ..

46 minutes ago

Minister lauds overwhelming performance of Pak cri ..

20 minutes ago

Book about India's False Operation to be launched ..

20 minutes ago

Security plan reviewed for Tablighi Jamaat congreg ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.