Senior Russian Diplomat Mikhail Bogdanov Talks Syria With Opposition Leader Qadri Jamil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Monday discussed the current situation in Syria with a Syrian opposition leader, Qadri Jamil, the Russian ministry said.

"They discussed the current situation in Syria and in the wider region, focusing on the work of the Constitutional Committee," the statement read.

Jamil, a leader of the Popular Front for Change and Liberation and head of the Moscow Platform, came to the Russian capital and was welcomed to the ministry at his request.

The UN-backed Syrian Constitutional Committee was launched last October to rewrite the constitution. It is made up of three sets of appointees picked by the Syrian government, opposition groups and the United Nations.