Senior Russian Diplomat Receives S. Korean Ambassador Amid New Push for Korean Settlement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula with South Korean Ambassador in Moscow Lee Sok-bae on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said amid its efforts to push for a new action plan to facilitate peace in the region.

"The sides had a substantive exchange of views on the current situation on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said in a statement.

The meeting follows a series of consultations between Russian diplomats and their North Korean counterparts. It also comes a day after Morgulov discussed Korean settlement prospects over phone with US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun. The phone talks were held on the US initiative.

Russia and China are currently working on a plan of action to resolve tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Last week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that an updated version of the plan had been presented to Pyongyang and would soon be shared with other participants of six-party talks, including the United States and South Korea.

The denuclearization talks, which were revived following the first US-North Korean summit in 2018, have stalled this year, with Pyongyang calling for more flexibility on the part of Washington, particularly with regard to sanctions relief. In October, North Korea gave the US until the end of the year to come up with a mutually acceptable deal to advance the denuclearization process.