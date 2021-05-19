Senior Russian Diplomat Says Bad Time to Question Deal With US on Bering Strait

It is not the right time for questioning the current delineation of maritime space in the Bering Strait which divides Russia's Far East and the US' Alaska, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) It is not the right time for questioning the current delineation of maritime space in the Bering Strait which divides Russia's Far East and the US' Alaska, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

According to the All-Russian Association of Fish Breeders, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE), the country is losing approximately 170 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) due to the present arrangement between Moscow and Washington that dates back to 1990.

"The agreement that you are talking about is indeed imperfect, However, per the assessment of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the balance of interests in this deal is not to our detriment. All this time, we indeed have failed to reach an agreement with the US that would have allowed us to properly secure the interests of [Russian] fishermen, including those who catch Alaska pollock," Ryabkov told the Russian lower house.

The diplomat noted that the migration of Alaska pollock in the area had changed significantly and that it was necessary to reassess areas where it is possible to catch that kind of fish.

"But the Primary matter is that by signing that agreement, we secured the US recognition of the [then] Soviet and now Russian jurisdiction over the important islands in that area. And at this moment it would be inopportune to question the status quo that was established there," Ryabkov explained.

In 1990, the Soviet Union and the United States inked an agreement to resolve differences in the understanding of the demarcation line set by the Russian-American convention of 1867 on the sale of Alaska. The deal established delineation of the economic zones and continental shelf as well as territorial waters in the Bering Strait.