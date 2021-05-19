UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Russian Diplomat Says Bad Time To Question Deal With US On Bering Strait

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 07:39 PM

Senior Russian Diplomat Says Bad Time to Question Deal With US on Bering Strait

It is not the right time for questioning the current delineation of maritime space in the Bering Strait which divides Russia's Far East and the US' Alaska, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) It is not the right time for questioning the current delineation of maritime space in the Bering Strait which divides Russia's Far East and the US' Alaska, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

According to the All-Russian Association of Fish Breeders, Entrepreneurs and Exporters (VARPE), the country is losing approximately 170 billion rubles ($2.3 billion) due to the present arrangement between Moscow and Washington that dates back to 1990.

"The agreement that you are talking about is indeed imperfect, However, per the assessment of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the balance of interests in this deal is not to our detriment. All this time, we indeed have failed to reach an agreement with the US that would have allowed us to properly secure the interests of [Russian] fishermen, including those who catch Alaska pollock," Ryabkov told the Russian lower house.

The diplomat noted that the migration of Alaska pollock in the area had changed significantly and that it was necessary to reassess areas where it is possible to catch that kind of fish.

"But the Primary matter is that by signing that agreement, we secured the US recognition of the [then] Soviet and now Russian jurisdiction over the important islands in that area. And at this moment it would be inopportune to question the status quo that was established there," Ryabkov explained.

In 1990, the Soviet Union and the United States inked an agreement to resolve differences in the understanding of the demarcation line set by the Russian-American convention of 1867 on the sale of Alaska. The deal established delineation of the economic zones and continental shelf as well as territorial waters in the Bering Strait.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Sale United States All Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei highlights importance of drafti ..

27 minutes ago

Palms Sports signs AED7 million contract to train ..

27 minutes ago

HCSTSI welcomes government decision regarding mark ..

3 minutes ago

Hot & dry weather with chances of rain forecast fo ..

3 minutes ago

Police held 16 outlaws during last 24 hours

3 minutes ago

Israeli Army Reports 4 Incoming Rockets From Leban ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.