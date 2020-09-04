(@FahadShabbir)

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Friday told the European Union's ambassador in Moscow, Markus Ederer, that it was unacceptable to politicize and make any unfounded accusations on the situation involving opposition figure Alexey Navalny

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko on Friday told the European Union's ambassador in Moscow, Markus Ederer, that it was unacceptable to politicize and make any unfounded accusations on the situation involving opposition figure Alexey Navalny.

"In connection to the September 3 statement by EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy [Josep] Borrell on behalf of the European Union on the situation around Navalny, it was noted [by the Russian side] that it was unacceptable to politicize this issue and make groundless accusations in the genre of 'megaphone diplomacy,'" Grushko said, as cited in the Russian Foreign Ministry's statement.

The parties also stressed the need to use the existing Russian-German legal mechanisms on the basis of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office request to exchange information and clarify the real circumstances of the incident.