MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The continued presence of foreign military contingents in Libya disrupts the country's attempts to achieve long-lasting peace, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The problem of foreign military presence is one of the most acute for Libya today. Without its solution, we cannot talk about an actual conflict resolution in the country," Vershinin said.

The diplomat noted that the participants of the second Berlin conference on Libya, held in June, focused their attention on the presence of foreign troops.

"As you know, an absolute consensus could not be reached at that time.

The Turkish delegation reserved a special opinion for itself," Vershinin said.

Last fall, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya brokered inclusive political consultations among Libyan political forces, hosted by Tunisia. In mid-November, the forum agreed on a road map to launch a 1.5-year transition period that will lead to a general election, currently scheduled for December 24.

In December 2020, the Turkish parliament greenlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's request to extend the mandate of national troops in Libya for another 18 months.