UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Russian Diplomat Says Foreign Military Presence Hinders Libya's Peace Process

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

Senior Russian Diplomat Says Foreign Military Presence Hinders Libya's Peace Process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The continued presence of foreign military contingents in Libya disrupts the country's attempts to achieve long-lasting peace, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The problem of foreign military presence is one of the most acute for Libya today. Without its solution, we cannot talk about an actual conflict resolution in the country," Vershinin said.

The diplomat noted that the participants of the second Berlin conference on Libya, held in June, focused their attention on the presence of foreign troops.

"As you know, an absolute consensus could not be reached at that time.

The Turkish delegation reserved a special opinion for itself," Vershinin said.

Last fall, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya brokered inclusive political consultations among Libyan political forces, hosted by Tunisia. In mid-November, the forum agreed on a road map to launch a 1.5-year transition period that will lead to a general election, currently scheduled for December 24.

In December 2020, the Turkish parliament greenlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's request to extend the mandate of national troops in Libya for another 18 months.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia Parliament Road Berlin Lead Tunisia Libya Tayyip Erdogan June December 2020 Election 2018

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 9, 2021 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Etihad operates first flight to Mykonos in Greece

9 hours ago

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

10 hours ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

10 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.