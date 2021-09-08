UrduPoint.com

Senior Russian Diplomat Says Leaks Of IAEA Reports May Complicate Int'l Nuclear Talks

Senior Russian Diplomat Says Leaks of IAEA Reports May Complicate Int'l Nuclear Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Persistent information leaks from reports published by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are capable of hindering the professional interaction between the agency and various countries in addition to being used for political purposes, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"Unfortunately, once again, rapid leaks [of IAEA reports] in media bereave the sense of what was originally laid down in the IAEA's documentations relating to its confidentiality," Ryabkov said.

He said that many sensitive aspects that are being leaked to the media "almost instantly," become a tool of political rivalry.

"This development interferes with the professional work of governments and the Agency itself by preventing them from focusing on the technical side of issues," the diplomat added.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Ryabkov will meet with US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley in Moscow to discuss the resumption of the negotiations in Vienna aimed at restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal. The Russian diplomat believes that the deal was complicated by, among other things, leaks in the media of details of IAEA reports.

