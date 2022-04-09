UrduPoint.com

Senior Russian Diplomat Says Ukraine Must Be Demilitarized To Stop Being Security Threat

Muhammad Irfan Published April 09, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said on Saturday that the objective of the Russian military operation in Ukraine is to demilitarize it to make sure that it poses no threat to Russia

"Today it is extremely important to achieve demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, to consolidate Ukraine's nuclear-free status and its commitment to international agreements on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," he told a virtual conference held by the Schiller Institute, a German think tank.

"There should be no threats to the Russian Federation coming from the Ukrainian territory. This is the objective of our special military operation," Antonov added.

