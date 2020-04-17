Senior Russian Diplomat Says US Believes in Own Superiority Even During COVID-19 Crisis

Despite the unprecedented situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the United States cannot let go of the thought that it is always right and that the international community must obey what is dictated by Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Despite the unprecedented situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the United States cannot let go of the thought that it is always right and that the international community must obey what is dictated by Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"The United States, despite the unprecedented nature of the challenge they face, as well as the uniqueness of the situation faced by the entire world community, is unable to abandon its own stereotypes, its own ideas that only they are always right in everything and the international community should, at least, follow US signals, and if calling things by their Names � obey what is being formulated by Washington," Ryabkov told the Russian International Affairs (Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn) magazine.

The diplomat went on to say that the unwillingness of the United States to overcome its own political and psychological barrier by looking at it from an outsider's perspective, could probably become one of the first lessons that can be learned from the COVID-19 crisis.

Over 670,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States so far. The country has also registered a record-high number of fatalities, amounting to 33,286.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had instructed his administration to stop US funding for the World Health Organization, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering-up the spread of the virus.