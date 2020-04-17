UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Russian Diplomat Says US Believes In Own Superiority Even During COVID-19 Crisis

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 06:16 PM

Senior Russian Diplomat Says US Believes in Own Superiority Even During COVID-19 Crisis

Despite the unprecedented situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the United States cannot let go of the thought that it is always right and that the international community must obey what is dictated by Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Despite the unprecedented situation with the coronavirus pandemic, the United States cannot let go of the thought that it is always right and that the international community must obey what is dictated by Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"The United States, despite the unprecedented nature of the challenge they face, as well as the uniqueness of the situation faced by the entire world community, is unable to abandon its own stereotypes, its own ideas that only they are always right in everything and the international community should, at least, follow US signals, and if calling things by their Names � obey what is being formulated by Washington," Ryabkov told the Russian International Affairs (Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn) magazine.

The diplomat went on to say that the unwillingness of the United States to overcome its own political and psychological barrier by looking at it from an outsider's perspective, could probably become one of the first lessons that can be learned from the COVID-19 crisis.

Over 670,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the United States so far. The country has also registered a record-high number of fatalities, amounting to 33,286.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had instructed his administration to stop US funding for the World Health Organization, which he accused of grossly mismanaging and covering-up the spread of the virus.

Related Topics

World Russia Washington Trump United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DSC organises five-day Virtual Cycling Challenge

4 minutes ago

U.S. Government Prioritizes Pakistan In Coronaviru ..

12 minutes ago

Doctors face police torture in Punjab after Quetta ..

25 minutes ago

Oversea Ministry striving to bring expats' bodies ..

3 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Belarus Reac ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Ombudswoman Says to Ask US to Treat Yarosh ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.