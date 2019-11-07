Senior Russian Diplomat, Syrian Opposition Figure Discuss Work of Constitutional Committee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Presidential Representative for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov and Qadri Jamil, the head of the Syrian opposition's Moscow platform and the leader of the Syrian Popular Front for Change and Liberation, discussed on Wednesday the start of the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Syrian Constitutional Committee had its opening session in Geneva on October 30.

"[The parties] discussed the start of the work of the intra-Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva. At the same time they expressed satisfaction with the practical steps on the Syrian political settlement process in line with the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, held in Sochi, as well as the UN Security Council's Resolution 2254," the ministry said in a statement.

The committee is tasked with amending the Syrian constitution. It is a 150-member body with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. A 45-member committee ” 15 from each of the three represented groups ” will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.