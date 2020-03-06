UrduPoint.com
Senior Russian Diplomat, Syrian Opposition Leader Discuss Situation In Syria - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:53 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov on Friday discussed the current situation in Syria with Qadri Jamil, the leader of the Moscow platform opposition group, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister and Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov on Friday discussed the current situation in Syria with Qadri Jamil, the leader of the Moscow platform opposition group, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, a discussion on the emerging military and political situation in Syria and the prospects for advancing the political process carried out and led by the Syrians themselves in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2254 was held," the ministry said in a statement.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a ceasefire in Idlib, which started at midnight. The sides also agreed to create a security corridor six kilometers (3.7 miles) north and south of the M4 highway in Syria, which connects the provinces of Latakia and Aleppo.

