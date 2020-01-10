UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senior Russian Diplomat, Turkish, Italian Ambassadors Discuss Situation In Libya - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:40 PM

Senior Russian Diplomat, Turkish, Italian Ambassadors Discuss Situation in Libya - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Friday discussed the situation in Libya with ambassadors of Turkey and Italy in Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

First, Bogdanov met with Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Samsara to discuss "the developments in Libya and Syria in the light of the Russian-Turkish summit, which was held in Istanbul on January 8," according to the ministerial statement.

Later in the day, Bogdanov met with Italian Ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano.

"In the course of the conversation [between Bogdanov and Terracciano], a thorough exchange of views took place on pressing problems of the Middle East and North Africa region with an emphasis on the current situation in Libya and the task of consolidating international efforts to facilitate a timely resolution of the Libyan crisis," the ministry said.

Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, agreed on a common stance on Libya and called for a comprehensive ceasefire starting midnight January 12. They also urged all conflict parties to begin negotiations.

The situation in Libya has escalated over the past several weeks as the Libyan National Army's commander Khalifa Haftar ordered his troops to advance on Tripoli, controlled by the UN-recognized Government of National Accord. The city has already experienced being a battleground of a similar attack in April that had left hundreds of people killed and thousands more injured.

Related Topics

Africa Injured Attack Resolution Army Syria Exchange Moscow Russia Turkey Tripoli Vladimir Putin Istanbul Italy Libya Middle East Tayyip Erdogan January April All Government

Recent Stories

Australian Vice Chief of Defence Forces calls on G ..

1 hour ago

Fourteen Troops Injured in Lebanon's North as Prot ..

14 seconds ago

Kiev Says Iran Provided Access for Ukrainian Exper ..

16 seconds ago

Attackers of worshipers have nothing to do with hu ..

18 seconds ago

Pentagon: 'aggressive' Russian naval ship nearly c ..

21 minutes ago

Int'l dengue moot's purpose to seek expert views: ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.