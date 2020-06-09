Senior Russian Diplomat, UK Official Discuss Situation in Middle East - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and the UK prime minister's international affairs adviser and deputy national security adviser, David Quarrey, discussed the situation in the middle East during a phone conversation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The sides touched upon the settlement in Syria, Libya and Yemen, as well as that of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the context of the UN Security Council," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry added that the phone conversation had taken place on Monday.

The Middle Eastern countries have been suffering from ongoing conflicts for decades. The situation has only deteriorated due to the coronavirus pandemic.