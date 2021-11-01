UrduPoint.com

Senior Russian Diplomat, UN Special Envoy Discuss Situation In Libya - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya, Jan Kubis, discussed preparations for the Paris conference on Libya and further peace efforts in the North African country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

"During a thorough conversation, a set of issues of preparation for the Paris International Conference on Libya on November 12, 2021, was discussed. In this context, (the officials) exchanged ideas on the modalities for further advancing the peace process in Libya, with an emphasis on the importance of implementing decisions previously made by the international community, enshrined in relevant UN Security Council resolutions, in particular holding national elections scheduled for December 24 to ensure the unity, territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Libyan state," the ministry said in a statement.

Libya has been without a single government since 2011, when a NATO-backed uprising toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi, who was later killed.

In October 2020, Libya's warring parties, including the Government of National Accord and the Libyan National Army, signed a ceasefire agreement during UN-facilitated joint military commission talks in Geneva. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim Government of National Unity due to run the nation until the December 24 election.

