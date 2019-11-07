Senior Russian Diplomat, UN Special Envoy Discuss Situation in Horn of Africa - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Wednesday met Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa Parfait Onanga-Anyanga to discuss the situation in the African easternmost region, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Onanga-Anyanga is currently on an official visit to Moscow.

"The parties have discussed in detail the political situation in the region of the Horn of Africa and the UN role in resolving conflicts and settling interstate differences. [The parties] pointed out the need to closely coordinate efforts of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, African Union and the United Nations on ensuring peace and security in the region," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia is actively boosting its relations with African nations. From October 23-24, the Russian resort city of Sochi hosted the inaugural Russia-Africa summit and economic forum, co-chaired by the presidents of Russia and Egypt. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency was an official media partner of the event.