Senior Russian Diplomat Warns Against Making Uninformed Guesses About Iran Plane Crash

It is unacceptable to jump to conclusions about what caused the Ukrainian passenger plane to crash this week in Iran before experts finish their assessment, a Russian deputy foreign minister said Friday

Rumors that the Ukrainian Boeing 737 with 176 people aboard was downed by an Iranian missile near Tehran on Wednesday have been echoed by several Western leaders, with the Canadian prime minister claiming he had intelligence that pointed to a strike by a surface-to-air missile.

"I am deeply convinced that it is unacceptable to try to score political points over this horrible human tragedy.

It should be left to experts to analyze the situation and make conclusions. Playing games is at the very least indecent," Sergei Ryabkov told reporters in Tokyo.

Iran initially refused to hand black boxes from the crashed plane over to the US authorities and aircraft maker Boeing or let them be part of the investigation, but later reversed its stance. Iran's civilian aviation chief said that a missile strike at the jetliner was impossible.