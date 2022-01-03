UrduPoint.com

Senior Russian, French, German Advisers To Meet In Moscow On January 6 - Source

The Russian president's deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak will meet with the German chancellor's foreign policy adviser Jens Ploetner and the French president's diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne in Moscow on Thursday for negotiations, a source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The Russian president's deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak will meet with the German chancellor's foreign policy adviser Jens Ploetner and the French president's diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne in Moscow on Thursday for negotiations, a source told Sputnik.

"The meeting will be held at Russia's invitation," the source in the Russian president's administration said.

