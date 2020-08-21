UrduPoint.com
Senior Russian, Iranian Diplomats Discuss Cooperation In Combating COVID-19 - Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 07:00 PM

Senior Russian, Iranian Diplomats Discuss Cooperation in Combating COVID-19 - Moscow

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Morgulov and Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali have discussed bilateral cooperation, focusing on the two countries' interaction in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, during phone talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Morgulov and Iranian Ambassador in Moscow Kazem Jalali have discussed bilateral cooperation, focusing on the two countries' interaction in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, during phone talks, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"During talks, [the diplomats] thoroughly discussed the main directions of bilateral cooperation. Special attention was paid to practical cooperation on countering the coronavirus pandemic," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia has confirmed so far as many as 946,976 cases of the coronavirus cases, including 16,189 fatalities and 761,330 recoveries.

Meanwhile, Iran, which saw a surge in COVID-19 cases in July, has registered 356,764 infections since the outbreak, including 20,376 deaths and 305,764 recoveries.

