Senior Russian, Italian Diplomats Discuss Libya Amid Progress in Political Process- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed with Italian Ambassador in Moscow, Pasquale Terracciano, the situation in war-torn Libya amid the current political process, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"During the conversation, [the sides] thoroughly discussed the situation in Libya. They confirmed the need to implement provisions of the road map adopted by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in November 2020," the ministry said in a statement.

The diplomats also pointed to the importance of overcoming the protracted crisis in Libya within the framework of an inclusive political process with the coordinating role of the UN, in accordance with the decisions of the 2020 Berlin summit and the UN Security Council Resolution 2510, the ministry added.

The agenda also included the situation in the middle East in general, as well as the latest developments in Syria, Iraq, Palestine and Israel.

The situation in Libya seems to be settling down with the election of a transitional executive branch during the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in early February. The interim authority has replaced two rival administrations sitting in the country's east and west and is set to lead the country until the general elections scheduled for December 24.