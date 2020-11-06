UrduPoint.com
Senior Russian, Italian Diplomats Discuss Situation In Conflict-Torn Libya - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 11:23 PM

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed with Italian Ambassador in Moscow Pasquale Terracciano the ongoing crisis in Libya during a meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov has discussed with Italian Ambassador in Moscow Pasquale Terracciano the ongoing crisis in Libya during a meeting, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

"During the talks, special attention was paid to the settlement of the crisis in Libya based on the decisions of the Berlin international conference and UN Security Council Resolution 2510," the ministry said in a press release.

On January 19, Berlin hosted the international conference on Libya, which included Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey and Egypt among other participants. The sides agreed to a ceasefire and the noninvolvement of third parties in the conflict.

In mid-August, the UN-backed GNA announced an immediate ceasefire, which the eastern-based parliament welcomed and supported, and vowed to create demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra.

