Senior Russian Lawmaker Accuses Washington Post Of Using His Quotes Out Of Context

Fri 28th February 2020 | 10:28 PM

Andrey Klishas, a Russian upper house lawmaker who co-chairs the working group on constitutional amendments, told Sputnik on Friday that an article published by US newspaper The Washington Post took his words out of context and accused the outlet of publishing a "provocative" material

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) Andrey Klishas, a Russian upper house lawmaker who co-chairs the working group on constitutional amendments, told Sputnik on Friday that an article published by US newspaper The Washington Post took his words out of context and accused the outlet of publishing a "provocative" material.

On Sunday, the newspaper published an article detailing the proposed changes to the Russian constitution, which included a headline that implied that the amendments to the country's fundamental law were "crazy."

"I gave a large, full-scale interview, hoping that all of it would be used correctly, so that Western journalists would have full clarification about the operations of the working group.

In the end, they only used a few of my quotes, taken out of context, in a provocative article for the newspaper," Klishas, who also chairs the upper house's Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, said.

On Wednesday, Pavel Krasheninnikov, the head of the lower house's constitutional legislation committee and another co-chair of the working group on constitutional amendments, announced that a nationwide vote on the amendments is expected to take place on April 22.

More Stories From World

