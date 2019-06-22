UrduPoint.com
Senior Russian Lawmaker Believes Measures In Putin's Decree On Georgia Fully Justified

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 01:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Chairman of the Russian upper house's Foreign Affairs Committee Konstantin Kosachev told Sputnik on Friday that measures described in Russian President Vladimir Putin's decree on ensuring the safety of Russian citizens in the wake of the recent developments in Georgia were fully justified.

Earlier in the day, Putin signed a decree temporarily banning flights from Russia to Georgia and ordering the government to help return Russian nationals, who are temporarily residing in Georgia to their homeland, after thousands of people gathered in front of Georgian parliament on Thursday to demand that a Russian delegation, which was attending the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO), leaves the country.

"I fully support the president's decisions in this insane situation, when out-of-control Georgian radicals pose real threats to the health and safety of Russian citizens in this country," Kosachev said.

The protests erupted after Russian lawmaker Sergei Gavrilov, the president of the IAO General Assembly, opened Thursday's IAO session in Georgian parliament in Russian and while seating in the speaker's seat. This sparked outrage among some of the opposition Georgian lawmakers, who left the hall in protest.

The meeting was disrupted as a result, and radicals broke into the building and started to harass Gavrilov.  

