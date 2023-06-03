UrduPoint.com

Senior Russian Lawmaker Conveys Putin's Best Wishes To Erdogan

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2023 | 09:04 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) Russian parliamentary speaker Vyacheslav Volodin conveyed on Saturday Russian President Vladimir Putin's best wishes to his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was sworn in earlier in the day after winning a third term in office last Sunday.

"Vyacheslav Volodin conveyed Vladimir Putin's warm greetings and congratulations on assuming the presidency," the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, said in a statement.

Erdogan and Volodin spoke briefly on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony in Ankara on Saturday. The solemn inauguration ceremony was attended by foreign delegations from around the world.

