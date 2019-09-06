Senior Russian Lawmaker Kosachev to Meet With US Senator Lee in Moscow on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the upper house's foreign affairs committee, will hold a meeting with US Sen. Mike Lee on Friday.

According to the Russian Federation Council, the negotiations will be conducted at the initiative of the US politician.

Lee is also going to hold several other meetings in Moscow.

Kosachev welcomed Lee's initiative to meet with Russian officials, pointing out that such contacts could be useful for developing bilateral relations.